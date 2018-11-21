Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 13

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 13 of the college football season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

VIRGINIA TECH (+4) over Virginia

OHIO STATE (+4) over Michigan

Best Bet: Pittsburgh (+5.5) over Miami, Fla.

Last week: 1-2

Season: 17-18-1

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kentucky (-17) over LOUISVILLE

BOISE STATE (-2.5) over Utah State

Best Bet: Notre Dame (-10.5) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Last week: 1-2

Season: 18-18

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Oklahoma (-1.5) over WEST VIRGINIA

Buffalo (+14) over BOWLING GREEN

Best Bet: Michigan (-3.5) over OHIO STATE

Last week: 1-2

Season: 15-15

