Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 13

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 13 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
VIRGINIA TECH (+4) over Virginia
OHIO STATE (+4) over Michigan
Best Bet: Pittsburgh (+5.5) over Miami, Fla.
Last week: 1-2
Season: 17-18-1
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Kentucky (-17) over LOUISVILLE
BOISE STATE (-2.5) over Utah State
Best Bet: Notre Dame (-10.5) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Last week: 1-2
Season: 18-18
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Oklahoma (-1.5) over WEST VIRGINIA
Buffalo (+14) over BOWLING GREEN
Best Bet: Michigan (-3.5) over OHIO STATE
Last week: 1-2
Season: 15-15
More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.