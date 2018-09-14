Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 3

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview college football Week 3.

Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

TOLEDO (+10.5) over Miami, Fla.

Duke (+6) over BAYLOR

Best Bet: Louisiana State (+10) over AUBURN

Last week: 0-3

Season: 1-5

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Boise State (+2.5) over OKLAHOMA STATE

SYRACUSE (+3.5) over Florida State

Best Bet: PURDUE (+7) over Missouri

Last week: 1-2

Season: 2-4

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Ball State (+14.5) over INDIANA

Arizona State (-5) over SAN DIEGO STATE

Best Bet: CLEMSON (-33) over Georgia Southern

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

