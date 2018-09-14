Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 3

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview college football Week 3.
Here are their picks:
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
TOLEDO (+10.5) over Miami, Fla.
Duke (+6) over BAYLOR
Best Bet: Louisiana State (+10) over AUBURN
Last week: 0-3
Season: 1-5
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Boise State (+2.5) over OKLAHOMA STATE
SYRACUSE (+3.5) over Florida State
Best Bet: PURDUE (+7) over Missouri
Last week: 1-2
Season: 2-4
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Ball State (+14.5) over INDIANA
Arizona State (-5) over SAN DIEGO STATE
Best Bet: CLEMSON (-33) over Georgia Southern
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
