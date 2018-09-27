Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 5

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 5 of the college football season. Handicapper Kelly Stewart couldn’t make the video shoot but still submitted her picks.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
TEXAS TECH (+4) over West Virginia
CALIFORNIA (+3) over Oregon
Best Bet: NORTHWESTERN (+14.5) over Michigan
Last week: 1-2
Season: 4-8
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
CALIFORNIA (+3) over Oregon
CLEMSON (-24.5) over Syracuse
Best Bet: NOTRE DAME (-5) over Stanford
Last week: 2-1
Season: 6-6
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
KENTUCKY (-1) over South Carolina
Michigan (-14) over NORTHWESTERN
Best Bet: Coastal Carolina (+14) over TROY
Last week: 3-0
Season: 3-3
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.