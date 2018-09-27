Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 5

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 5 of the college football season.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 5 of the college football season. Handicapper Kelly Stewart couldn’t make the video shoot but still submitted her picks.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

TEXAS TECH (+4) over West Virginia

CALIFORNIA (+3) over Oregon

Best Bet: NORTHWESTERN (+14.5) over Michigan

Last week: 1-2

Season: 4-8

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

CALIFORNIA (+3) over Oregon

CLEMSON (-24.5) over Syracuse

Best Bet: NOTRE DAME (-5) over Stanford

Last week: 2-1

Season: 6-6

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

KENTUCKY (-1) over South Carolina

Michigan (-14) over NORTHWESTERN

Best Bet: Coastal Carolina (+14) over TROY

Last week: 3-0

Season: 3-3

