Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci preview the college football weekend:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 7-8
— CALIFORNIA (+15) over Washington State
— AIR FORCE (-7.5) over Unlv
— Best Bet: WEST VIRGINIA (-3.5) over Texas Tech
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 5-10
— TEXAS (+7.5) over Oklahoma
— LOUISIANA STATE (+7) over Auburn
— Best Bet: Utah (+13) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 1-2
— Utah (+13) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
— Oklahoma (-7.5) over TEXAS
— Best Bet: Auburn (-7) over LOUISIANA STATE
