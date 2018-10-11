Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 7 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
LOUISIANA STATE (+7.5) over Georgia
IOWA STATE (+6.5) over West Virginia
Best Bet: KANSAS STATE (+7) over Oklahoma State
Last week: 3-0
Season: 8-10
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Wisconsin (+8.5) over MICHIGAN
NORTHWESTERN (-3.5) over Nebraska
Best Bet: Central Florida (-4.5) over MEMPHIS
Last week: 1-2
Season: 8-10
John Lukasik, The Cromwell sports book director
Texas A&M (-2) over SOUTH CAROLINA
Colorado (+7) over SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Best Bet: TEXAS (-14) over Baylor
Last week: 2-1
Season: 6-6
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.