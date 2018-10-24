Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 9

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 9 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Arizona State (+6.5) over USC
Iowa (+6) over PENN STATE
Best Bet: NORTHWESTERN (+6.5) over Wisconsin
Last week: 0-3
Season: 11-13
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Clemson (-16.5) over FLORIDA STATE
IOWA STATE (-3.5) over Texas Tech
Best Bet: STANFORD (-3) over Washington State
Last week: 3-0
Season: 11-13
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Appalachian State (-8.5) over GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Massachusetts (-4) over CONNECTICUT
Best Bet: Purdue (+2.5) over MICHIGAN STATE
Last week: 1-2
Season: 8-10
More betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.