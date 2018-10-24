Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 9

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 9 of the college football season.

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 9 of the college football season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Arizona State (+6.5) over USC

Iowa (+6) over PENN STATE

Best Bet: NORTHWESTERN (+6.5) over Wisconsin

Last week: 0-3

Season: 11-13

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clemson (-16.5) over FLORIDA STATE

IOWA STATE (-3.5) over Texas Tech

Best Bet: STANFORD (-3) over Washington State

Last week: 3-0

Season: 11-13

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Appalachian State (-8.5) over GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Massachusetts (-4) over CONNECTICUT

Best Bet: Purdue (+2.5) over MICHIGAN STATE

Last week: 1-2

Season: 8-10

More betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.