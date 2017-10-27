Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 9

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview college football Week 9:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 10-11
— San Diego State (-9.5) over HAWAII
— FRESNO STATE (-21.5) over Unlv
— Best Bet: WEST VIRGINIA (+7.5) over Oklahoma State
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-0
Season: 11-10
— IOWA STATE (+6.5) over Texas Christian
— Nebraska (+6) over PURDUE
— Best Bet: Kansas State (-24.5) over KANSAS
Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
— SOUTH FLORIDA (-10.5) over Houston
— IOWA STATE (+6.5) over Texas Christian
— Best Bet: ARIZONA STATE (+3.5) over Southern California
