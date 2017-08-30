Sports Betting Spotlight: Dallas Cowboys 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cowboys’ season in the 20th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Dallas went 13-3 last season and lost in the divisional round to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys finished with a 10-7 over-under mark.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing last season but was suspended for the first six games this season, leaving Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris to pick up the slack. The rest of the offense returns, including quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Dez Bryant and the massive offensive line.
The Cowboys, who finished in the top five in the NFL in scoring offense (26.3 ppg) and defense (19.1 ppg) last season, have one of the toughest schedules in the league. Dallas plays at Atlanta, Oakland and Denver and hosts Green Bay and Seattle.
The Cowboys’ 2017 season win total is 9.5 (Under minus-125).
