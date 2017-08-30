Sports Betting Spotlight: Dallas Cowboys 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cowboys’ season in the 20th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) celebrates as defensive end Damontre Moore, right, lifts safety Robert Blanton (36) after a defensive stop against the Oakland Raiders late in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys' Damien Wilson (57) and Damontre Moore (58) celebrate a defensive stop against the Oakland Raiders in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders line up against each other in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas went 13-3 last season and lost in the divisional round to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys finished with a 10-7 over-under mark.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing last season but was suspended for the first six games this season, leaving Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris to pick up the slack. The rest of the offense returns, including quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Dez Bryant and the massive offensive line.

The Cowboys, who finished in the top five in the NFL in scoring offense (26.3 ppg) and defense (19.1 ppg) last season, have one of the toughest schedules in the league. Dallas plays at Atlanta, Oakland and Denver and hosts Green Bay and Seattle.

The Cowboys’ 2017 season win total is 9.5 (Under minus-125).

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

