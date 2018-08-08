Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Denver Broncos’ season in the third of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Broncos went 5-11 last season and their 2018 win total is 7 (Over minus 145) with Case Keenum taking over at quarterback.
