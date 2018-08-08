Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Denver Broncos’ season in the third of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Denver Broncos’ season in the third of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

The Broncos went 5-11 last season and their 2018 win total is 7 (Over minus 145) with Case Keenum taking over at quarterback.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.