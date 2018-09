Sports Betting Spotlight: Golovkin-Alvarez II

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Saturday night’s fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena.

Golovkin is a minus 145 favorite over Alvarez (plus 125) in a rematch of their controversial draw in September 2017.

The draw is 14-1 for this fight.

Here are their picks:

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Golovkin

Kelly Stewart, @KellyinVegas

Golovkin

Todd Dewey, @tdewey33

Alvarez

