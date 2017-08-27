Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Packers’ season in the 16th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Green Bay Packers Davante Adams participates in an NFL football training camp practice, Saturday, Aug 5, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Green Bay Packers Trevor Davis, Jordy Nelson, Geronimo Allison and Malachi Dupre participate in an NFL football training camp practice, Saturday, Aug 5, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is seen on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay went 10-6 last season, winning eight straight games, including playoffs, before losing the NFC championship to the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers finished 11-7-1 against the spread and went over in 13 of 19 games.

Green Bay is led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will distribute the ball to wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams and tight end Martellus Bennett. Ty Montgomery is expected to take over at running back from Eddie Lacy, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks, and linebacker Clay Matthews will anchor the defense.

The Packers’ 2017 season win total is 10.5 (Under minus-150) at Station Casinos.

