Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Houston Texans’ season in the 20th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Texans went 4-12 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 9 as quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt return from injury.
