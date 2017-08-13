Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts 2017 season preview

The Indianapolis Colts have the easiest schedule in the league, their win total is 8.5 and they’re plus-200 to make the playoffs.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Colts’ season in the third of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

The Colts went 8-8 last season, finished 7-8-1 against the spread and had a 9-7 over-under mark.

Indianapolis is led by quarterback Andrew Luck, running back Frank Gore and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

The Colts have the easiest schedule in the league, with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on tap, as well as two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their AFC South foes.

Indianapolis’ win total is 8.5, they’re plus-200 to make the playoffs and 50-1 to win Super Bowl LII.

