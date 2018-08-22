Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season in the 17th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs away from quarterback Blake Bortles, who playfully chased Fournette down the field, during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Jaguars went 10-6 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 9 (Under minus 120).

