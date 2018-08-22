Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season in the 17th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Jaguars went 10-6 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 9 (Under minus 120).
