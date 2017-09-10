Sports Betting Spotlight: Los Angeles Chargers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Chargers’ season in the 31st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Chargers’ season in the 31st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Los Angeles finished 5-11 last season, 7-9 against the spread and had a 9-6-1 over-under mark.

The Chargers, who were riddled by injuries last season, return 35-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, who was fourth in the league in touchdown passes last season (33) and threw the most interceptions (21). Los Angeles also features running back Melvin Gordon, receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates.

The defense, which allowed the fifth-most points (25.6 ppg) last season, is led by defensive end Joey Bosa, who had 10½ sacks in 12 games as a rookie.

The Chargers, who will play eight 10-win teams from last season in one of the league’s three most difficult schedules, will play their home games in the cozy confines of the 30,000-seat StubHub Center. Their 2017 season win total is 7.5 (Over minus-137).

Odds are subject to change.

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.