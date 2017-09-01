Sports Betting Spotlight: Los Angeles Rams 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Rams’ season in the 22nd of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Los Angeles finished 4-12 and went 4-11-1 against the spread, which tied for the second-worst ATS mark in the league with the San Francisco 49ers behind the Cleveland Browns (4-12).

The Rams were last in the league in scoring last season, averaging only 14 points per game as running back Todd Gurley averaged only 3.2 yards per carry in a one-dimensional offense.

Sean McVay, 31, replaces Jeff Fisher as coach and will try to ignite an offense that features quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The defense was in the top 10 in the league in yards allowed but finished in the bottom 10 in points allowed (24.6 ppg).

The Rams’ 2017 season win total is 5.5 (Over minus-115).

