Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics oddsmaker Will Bernanke join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Minnesota Vikings’ season in the 13th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, celebrates with center Cornelius Edison (67) after connecting with wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark Reis)

The Vikings went 13-3 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 9.5 (Over minus 165).

