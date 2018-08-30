Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots’ season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the New England Patriots’ season in the 25th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Patriots went 13-3 last season and their 2018 win total is 11 (Over minus 145).

