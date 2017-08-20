Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Saints’ season in the 10th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
The Saints finished 7-9 last season, but had the league’s second-best record against the spread, at 10-5-1, and went over the total in nine of their 16 games.
New Orleans will be led by quarterback Drew Brees, who is 38 years old but led the NFL in passing yards last season, with 5,208, and threw for 37 touchdowns. The Saints lost wide receiver Brandin Cooks and added running back Adrian Peterson but defense continues to be a question mark.
New Orleans’ 2017 season win total is 8 (Under minus-135) at Station Casinos.
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints
Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers
Aug. 25: Detroit Lions
Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers
Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 28: New York Giants
Aug. 29: Washington Redskins
Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.