Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Saints’ season in the 10th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28) and quarterback Drew Brees (9) watch from the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hands the ball to running back Daniel Lasco (36) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts during an NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks to pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) calls the play in the huddle against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Saints finished 7-9 last season, but had the league’s second-best record against the spread, at 10-5-1, and went over the total in nine of their 16 games.

New Orleans will be led by quarterback Drew Brees, who is 38 years old but led the NFL in passing yards last season, with 5,208, and threw for 37 touchdowns. The Saints lost wide receiver Brandin Cooks and added running back Adrian Peterson but defense continues to be a question mark.

New Orleans’ 2017 season win total is 8 (Under minus-135) at Station Casinos.

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

