Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Giants’ season in the 18th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham catches a pass before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) calls a play during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 10-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Giants running back Paul Perkins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

This Aug. 8, 2017, file photo shows New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham working out during NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws a pass before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York finished 11-5 last season and lost its wild-card playoff game to the Green Bay Packers. The Giants went 9-7-1 against the spread and were the NFL’s best under team with a 5-12 over-under mark.

New York, which was second in the league in scoring defense (17.8 ppg) last season, added a couple weapons on offense for quarterback Eli Manning in veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram. The Giants, who averaged only 19.4 ppg last season, also feature star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Paul Perkins.

New York’s 2017 season win total is 9 (Under minus-125).

