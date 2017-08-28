Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Giants’ season in the 18th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
New York finished 11-5 last season and lost its wild-card playoff game to the Green Bay Packers. The Giants went 9-7-1 against the spread and were the NFL’s best under team with a 5-12 over-under mark.
New York, which was second in the league in scoring defense (17.8 ppg) last season, added a couple weapons on offense for quarterback Eli Manning in veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram. The Giants, who averaged only 19.4 ppg last season, also feature star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Paul Perkins.
New York’s 2017 season win total is 9 (Under minus-125).
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Aug. 28: New York Giants
Aug. 29: Washington Redskins
Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.