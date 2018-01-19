Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 28-28-1
PATRIOTS (-8.5) over Jaguars
Vikings (-3) over EAGLES
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-0
Season: 29-23-2
Jaguars (+9) over PATRIOTS
Vikings (-3) over EAGLES
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 0-3
Season: 9-12
PATRIOTS (-8.5) over Jaguars
Vikings-EAGLES (Under 39)
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.