Betting

Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2018 - 5:52 pm
 

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 28-28-1

PATRIOTS (-8.5) over Jaguars

Vikings (-3) over EAGLES

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-0

Season: 29-23-2

Jaguars (+9) over PATRIOTS

Vikings (-3) over EAGLES

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president

Last week: 0-3

Season: 9-12

PATRIOTS (-8.5) over Jaguars

Vikings-EAGLES (Under 39)

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

