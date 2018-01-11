Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 26-27-1
EAGLES (+3) over Falcons
Jaguars-STEELERS (Under 41)
Best Bet: VIKINGS (-4.5) over Saints
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 26-23-2
VIKINGS (-4.5) over Saints
Saints-VIKINGS (Over 45.5)
Best Bet: EAGLES (+3) over Falcons
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 3-0
Season: 9-9
Titans (+13.5) over PATRIOTS
Jaguars-STEELERS (Under 41)
Best Bet: Saints (+4.5) over VIKINGS
