Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matt Holt preview the NFL weekend.
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Giants (+4) over COWBOYS
BENGALS (-3) over Ravens
Best Bet: Panthers (-5.5) over 49ERS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Jets (+9) over BILLS
REDSKINS (+1) over Eagles
Best Bet: 49ERS (+5.5) over Panthers
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice-president
Jaguars (+5.5) over TEXANS
PACKERS (-3) over Seahawks
Best Bet: Cardinals (-1) over LIONS
