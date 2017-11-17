Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci preview NFL Week 11:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 16-14
VIKINGS (-2.5) over Rams
Jaguars (-7.5) over BROWNS
Best Bet: Patriots (-6.5) over RAIDERS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 12-16-2
VIKINGS (-2.5) over Rams
Buccaneers (+1) over DOLPHINS
Best Bet: CHARGERS (-4) over Bills
Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 8-1
Lions (-3) over BEARS
GIANTS (+10.5) over Chiefs
Best Bet: COWBOYS (+3.5) over Eagles
