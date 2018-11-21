Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 12 of the NFL season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

LIONS (+4) over Bears

Redskins (+7.5) over COWBOYS

Best Bet: Seahawks (+3.5) over PANTHERS

Last week: 0-3

Season: 16-17

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bears (-3.5) over LIONS

BUCCANEERS (-3.5) over 49ers

Best Bet: PANTHERS (-3.5) over Seahawks

Last week: 2-1

Season: 18-14-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Redskins (+7.5) over COWBOYS

Seahawks (+3.5) over PANTHERS

Best Bet: Steelers (-3) over BRONCOS

Last week: 0-3

Season: 10-20

