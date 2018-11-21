Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 12 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
LIONS (+4) over Bears
Redskins (+7.5) over COWBOYS
Best Bet: Seahawks (+3.5) over PANTHERS
Last week: 0-3
Season: 16-17
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bears (-3.5) over LIONS
BUCCANEERS (-3.5) over 49ers
Best Bet: PANTHERS (-3.5) over Seahawks
Last week: 2-1
Season: 18-14-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Redskins (+7.5) over COWBOYS
Seahawks (+3.5) over PANTHERS
Best Bet: Steelers (-3) over BRONCOS
Last week: 0-3
Season: 10-20
