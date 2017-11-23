Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview NFL Week 12:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 19-14
BENGALS (-8.5) over Browns
49ERS (+7) over Seahawks
Best Bet: Panthers (-4.5) over JETS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 3-0
Season: 15-16-2
STEELERS (-14) over Packers
Broncos (+5) over RAIDERS
Best Bet: REDSKINS (-7) over Giants
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 0-0
Season: 4-5
LIONS (+3) over Vikings
RAMS (-2.5) over Saints
Best Bet: Seahawks-49ERS (Over 42.5)
