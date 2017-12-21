Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 0-1-1
Season: 23-20-1
Lions (-4.5) over BENGALS
Falcons (+5.5) over SAINTS
Best Bet: Jaguars (-4) over 49ERS
Bernie Fratto, BernieFratto.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Bills (+12.5) over PATRIOTS
Seahawks (+5) over COWBOYS
Best Bet: TEXANS (+9.5) over Steelers
Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 3-3
Browns-BEARS (Under 38)
Rams-TITANS (Over 47.5)
Best Bet: CHIEFS (-10) over Dolphins
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.