Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 0-1-1

Season: 23-20-1

Lions (-4.5) over BENGALS

Falcons (+5.5) over SAINTS

Best Bet: Jaguars (-4) over 49ERS

Bernie Fratto, BernieFratto.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Bills (+12.5) over PATRIOTS

Seahawks (+5) over COWBOYS

Best Bet: TEXANS (+9.5) over Steelers

Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director

Last week: 0-0

Season: 3-3

Browns-BEARS (Under 38)

Rams-TITANS (Over 47.5)

Best Bet: CHIEFS (-10) over Dolphins

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.