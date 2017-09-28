Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello preview Week 4 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 4-5
— CHARGERS (-1) over Eagles
— BRONCOS (-2.5) over Raiders
— Best Bet: Saints (-3) over Dolphins
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 3-5-1
— JETS (+3.5) over Jaguars
— RAVENS (+3) over Steelers
— Best Bet: BRONCOS (-2.5) over Raiders
Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director
Season: 0-0
— Jaguars (-3.5) over JETS
— CARDINALS (-7) over 49ers
— Best Bet: FALCONS (-8) over Bills
