Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 4 of the NFL season. Handicapper Kelly Stewart couldn’t make the video shoot but still submitted her picks.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
BRONCOS (+5) over Chiefs
GIANTS (+3.5) over Saints
Best Bet: TITANS (+4) over Eagles
Last week: 3-0
Season: 4-5
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Texans (+1.5) over COLTS
Chiefs (-4.5) over BRONCOS
Best Bet: Bengals (+5.5) over FALCONS
Last week: 1-2
Season: 5-4
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Lions (+3) over COWBOYS
Saints (-3) over GIANTS
Best Bet: CHARGERS (-10) over 49ers
Last week: 1-2
Season: 2-4
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.