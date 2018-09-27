Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 4 of the NFL season.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 4 of the NFL season. Handicapper Kelly Stewart couldn’t make the video shoot but still submitted her picks.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

BRONCOS (+5) over Chiefs

GIANTS (+3.5) over Saints

Best Bet: TITANS (+4) over Eagles

Last week: 3-0

Season: 4-5

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Texans (+1.5) over COLTS

Chiefs (-4.5) over BRONCOS

Best Bet: Bengals (+5.5) over FALCONS

Last week: 1-2

Season: 5-4

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Lions (+3) over COWBOYS

Saints (-3) over GIANTS

Best Bet: CHARGERS (-10) over 49ers

Last week: 1-2

Season: 2-4

