Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matt Holt preview Week 5 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 6-6
— GIANTS (-3.5) over Chargers
— EAGLES (-6) over Cardinals
— Best Bet: TEXANS (+1.5) over Chiefs
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 5-6-1
— BENGALS (-3) over Bills
— BEARS (+3) over Vikings
— Best Bet: COWBOYS (-2) over Packers
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice-president
Last week: 0-0
Season: 2-1
— Jaguars (+9) over STEELERS
— TEXANS (+1.5) over Chiefs
— Best Bet: COWBOYS (-2) over Packers
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.