Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 5 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
LIONS (+1.5) over Packers
Dolphins (+6.5) over BENGALS
Best Bet: Jaguars (+3) over CHIEFS
Last week: 2-1
Season: 6-6
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
LIONS (+1.5) over Packers
TEXANS (-3) over Cowboys
Best Bet: BENGALS (-6) over Dolphins
Last week: 2-1
Season: 7-5
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Falcons (+3) over STEELERS
Ravens (-3) over BROWNS
Best Bet: SAINTS (-6.5) over Redskins
Last week: 2-1
Season: 4-5
