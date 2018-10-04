Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 5 of the NFL season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

LIONS (+1.5) over Packers

Dolphins (+6.5) over BENGALS

Best Bet: Jaguars (+3) over CHIEFS

Last week: 2-1

Season: 6-6

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

LIONS (+1.5) over Packers

TEXANS (-3) over Cowboys

Best Bet: BENGALS (-6) over Dolphins

Last week: 2-1

Season: 7-5

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Falcons (+3) over STEELERS

Ravens (-3) over BROWNS

Best Bet: SAINTS (-6.5) over Redskins

Last week: 2-1

Season: 4-5

