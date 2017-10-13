Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci preview Week 6 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 7-8
— CHIEFS (-4.5) over Steelers
— TEXANS (-9.5) over Browns
— Best Bet: FALCONS (-11) over Dolphins
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 7-7-1
— JETS (+9.5) over Patriots
— BRONCOS (-12) over Giants
— Best Bet: VIKINGS (+3) over Packers
Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 2-1
— 49ers (+10) over REDSKINS
— CARDINALS (+2.5) over Buccaneers
— Best Bet: JETS (+9.5) over Patriots
