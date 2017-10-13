Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci preview Week 6 of the NFL season.

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 7-8

— CHIEFS (-4.5) over Steelers

— TEXANS (-9.5) over Browns

— Best Bet: FALCONS (-11) over Dolphins

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-1

Season: 7-7-1

— JETS (+9.5) over Patriots

— BRONCOS (-12) over Giants

— Best Bet: VIKINGS (+3) over Packers

Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming sports book director

Last week: 0-0

Season: 2-1

— 49ers (+10) over REDSKINS

— CARDINALS (+2.5) over Buccaneers

— Best Bet: JETS (+9.5) over Patriots

