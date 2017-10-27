Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 10-11
— Vikings (-9.5) over Browns
— SEAHAWKS (-5.5) over Texans
— Best Bet: Steelers (-3) over LIONS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 10-10-1
— Raiders (+2.5) over BILLS
— 49ers (+13) over EAGLES
— Best Bet: Vikings (-9.5) over Browns
Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
— JETS (+5) over Falcons
— CHIEFS (-7) over Broncos
— Best Bet: 49ers (+13) over EAGLES
