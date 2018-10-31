Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 9 of the NFL season.

In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

SEAHAWKS (-1.5) over Chargers

Steelers (+3) over RAVENS

Best Bet: SAINTS (-1.5) over Rams

Last week: 1-2

Season: 12-12

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bears (-10) over BILLS

RAVENS (-3) over Steelers

Best Bet: PANTHERS (-6.5) over Buccaneers

Last week: 2-1

Season: 12-11-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

COWBOYS (-6) over Titans

Chiefs (-8.5) over BROWNS

Best Bet: Bears (-10) over BILLS

Last week: 1-2

Season: 6-15

