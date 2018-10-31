Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
SEAHAWKS (-1.5) over Chargers
Steelers (+3) over RAVENS
Best Bet: SAINTS (-1.5) over Rams
Last week: 1-2
Season: 12-12
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bears (-10) over BILLS
RAVENS (-3) over Steelers
Best Bet: PANTHERS (-6.5) over Buccaneers
Last week: 2-1
Season: 12-11-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
COWBOYS (-6) over Titans
Chiefs (-8.5) over BROWNS
Best Bet: Bears (-10) over BILLS
Last week: 1-2
Season: 6-15
