Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci preview NFL Week 9:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 12-12
Lions (-2.5) over PACKERS
Chiefs (Pick) over COWBOYS
Best Bet: JAGUARS (-4.5) over Bengals
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 11-12-1
DOLPHINS (+3) over Raiders
GIANTS (+3.5) over Rams
Best Bet: PACKERS (+2.5) over Lions
Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 5-1
COWBOYS (+1) over Chiefs
SAINTS (-7) over Buccaneers
Best Bet: PANTHERS (-1) over Falcons
