Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 25-25-1
CHIEFS (-8.5) over Titans
SAINTS (-6.5) over Panthers
Bills-JAGUARS (Under 39.5)
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 24-22-2
Bills (+8.5) over JAGUARS
SAINTS (-6.5) over Panthers
Panthers-SAINTS (Over 48)
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Last week: 1-2
Season: 6-9
Bills (+8.5) over JAGUARS
Falcons (+6.5) over RAMS
Titans-CHIEFS (Under 44.5)
