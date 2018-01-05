Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoffs.

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 25-25-1

CHIEFS (-8.5) over Titans

SAINTS (-6.5) over Panthers

Bills-JAGUARS (Under 39.5)

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-1

Season: 24-22-2

Bills (+8.5) over JAGUARS

SAINTS (-6.5) over Panthers

Panthers-SAINTS (Over 48)

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president

Last week: 1-2

Season: 6-9

Bills (+8.5) over JAGUARS

Falcons (+6.5) over RAMS

Titans-CHIEFS (Under 44.5)

