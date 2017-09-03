Sports Betting Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Eagles’ season in the 23rd of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Philadelphia finished 7-9 last season and had a 9-7 over-under record.
Quarterback Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions as a rookie. This season, he’ll have a pair of new weapons in wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and the Eagles also added running backs LeGarrette Blount and Donnel Pumphrey.
Philadelphia, which was 12th in scoring defense (20.7 ppg) last season, has one of the 10 toughest schedules in the league this season.
The Eagles’ 2017 season win total is 8 (Over minus-130).
