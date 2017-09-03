Sports Betting Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Eagles’ season in the 23rd of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Torrey Smith pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Torrey Smith, right, and Carson Wentz celebrate after Smith's touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery pulls in a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery, right, scores a touchdown past Miami Dolphins' Nate Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount makes a catch prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Philadelphia finished 7-9 last season and had a 9-7 over-under record.

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions as a rookie. This season, he’ll have a pair of new weapons in wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and the Eagles also added running backs LeGarrette Blount and Donnel Pumphrey.

Philadelphia, which was 12th in scoring defense (20.7 ppg) last season, has one of the 10 toughest schedules in the league this season.

The Eagles’ 2017 season win total is 8 (Over minus-130).

