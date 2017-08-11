Sports Betting Spotlight: Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Steelers’ season in the first of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

A row of Pittsburgh Steelers helmets are on the sideline at the start of an NFL training camp football practice at Heinz Field, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) makes a catch during an NFL training camp football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Latrobe, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes during an NFL training camp football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Latrobe, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) stretches during an NFL training camp football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Latrobe, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Terrell Watson (39) during an NFL training camp football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Latrobe, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant during an NFL training camp football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Latrobe, Pa. Bryant has not been cleared by the NFL to practice with the team after last year's season-long suspension. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh went 11-5 last season and lost the AFC title game to the New England Patriots. The Steelers finished 11-8 against the spread, including playoffs, and went under in 12 of 19 games.

Pittsburgh returns quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown and also hopes to have wideout Martavis Bryant fully reinstated for the regular season.

The Steelers’ 2017 win total is 10.5 and they’re the 12-1 sixth choice to win Super Bowl LII in what might be Roethlisberger’s final season.

