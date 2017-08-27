Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the 49ers’ season in the 17th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

San Francisco 49ers' Pierre Garcon, left, shakes hands with Marquise Goodwin during an NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco 49ers' Carlos Hyde during an NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws as center Daniel Kilgore (67) and offensive lineman Brandon Fusco (63) block during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan looks at the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, prepares to throw during a joint NFL football practice with the Denver Broncos Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) pitches to running back Carlos Hyde during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco finished 2-14 last season and went 4-11-1 against the spread, which tied it for the league’s second-worst ATS mark with the Los Angeles Rams behind the Cleveland Browns (4-12).

The 49ers had a 10-6 over-under mark, which was due in large part to the league’s worst scoring defense, which allowed a whopping 480 points and 30 points per game.

San Francisco has a new coach in former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who will guide quarterback Brian Hoyer, receiver Pierre Garcon and running back Carlos Hyde on an offense that was the sixth-worst in the NFL last season at 19.3 ppg.

The 49ers’ 2017 season win total is 5 (Under minus-145). Does our panel see San Francisco finishing over or under that number?

Editors note: The season win total (5, Under minus -145) was incorrectly identified as Under minus -160 during filming. It is correct in the above text and on the video.

