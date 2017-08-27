Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the 49ers’ season in the 17th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
San Francisco finished 2-14 last season and went 4-11-1 against the spread, which tied it for the league’s second-worst ATS mark with the Los Angeles Rams behind the Cleveland Browns (4-12).
The 49ers had a 10-6 over-under mark, which was due in large part to the league’s worst scoring defense, which allowed a whopping 480 points and 30 points per game.
San Francisco has a new coach in former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who will guide quarterback Brian Hoyer, receiver Pierre Garcon and running back Carlos Hyde on an offense that was the sixth-worst in the NFL last season at 19.3 ppg.
The 49ers’ 2017 season win total is 5 (Under minus-145). Does our panel see San Francisco finishing over or under that number?
Editors note: The season win total (5, Under minus -145) was incorrectly identified as Under minus -160 during filming. It is correct in the above text and on the video.
Check out the video above.
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 28: New York Giants
Aug. 29: Washington Redskins
Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter. Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.