Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Seahawks’ season in the 21st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Seattle finished 10-5-1 last season and lost its divisional playoff game to the Atlanta Falcons.
Quarterback Russell Wilson threw 21 touchdown passes, the second-lowest total of his career, as he dealt with injuries. But he was 10th in the NFL in passing yards, with a career-high 4,219. A healthy Wilson and healthy tight end Jimmy Graham will lead the Seahawks, along with running back Eddie Lacy and receivers Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.
Seattle was third in the league in scoring defense (18.3 ppg) and returns the core of that unit.
The Seahawks’ 2017 season win total is 10.5 (Over minus-115).
Check out the video above.
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.