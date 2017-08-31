Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Seahawks’ season in the 21st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett reaches to catch a ball during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham stands on the field during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin makes a catch during an NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin, left, hands off the the ball to running back Eddie Lacy during pregame warmups before NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for the teams NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy makes a catch during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, left, breaks a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, right, during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Seahawks fullback Tre Madden (38) is greeted by teammates D.J. Alexander, left, Jimmy Graham (88) and Germain Ifedi after Madden scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif. Wilson has had to shoulder a bigger load of the offense of late, no longer able to take a back seat to Marshawn Lynch and the running game. He threw for a career-high 4,219 yards last season. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Seahawks’ season in the 21st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Seattle finished 10-5-1 last season and lost its divisional playoff game to the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw 21 touchdown passes, the second-lowest total of his career, as he dealt with injuries. But he was 10th in the NFL in passing yards, with a career-high 4,219. A healthy Wilson and healthy tight end Jimmy Graham will lead the Seahawks, along with running back Eddie Lacy and receivers Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

Seattle was third in the league in scoring defense (18.3 ppg) and returns the core of that unit.

The Seahawks’ 2017 season win total is 10.5 (Over minus-115).

Check out the video above.

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.