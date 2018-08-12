Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Seattle Seahawks’ season in the seventh of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Seahawks went 9-7 last season and their 2018 win total is 8 (Under minus 135) as they enter a rebuilding year with their once-vaunted defense dismantled.

