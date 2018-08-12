Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Seattle Seahawks’ season in the seventh of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Seahawks went 9-7 last season and their 2018 win total is 8 (Under minus 135) as they enter a rebuilding year with their once-vaunted defense dismantled.
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.