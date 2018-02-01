Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Danny Amendola receptions: over 4½ (-110)
Danny Amendola receiving yards: over 54½ (-110)
Dion Lewis receptions: over 4½ (+145)
Bernie Fratto, @BernieFratto
First quarter: Eagles (+½, -140) over Patriots
Team to score first: Eagles (+110)
Will there be a score in final two minutes of first half? Yes (-300)
Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president
Alternate point spread: Patriots -8½ (+160)
First team to score 8 or more points: Patriots (-155)
First penalty: false start (+250)
