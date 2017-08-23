Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Buccaneers’ season in the 13th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Tampa Bay went 9-7 last season straight-up and against the spread and finished with a 7-8-1 over-under mark.
The Buccaneers return quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and tied for seventh in the league last season in touchdown passes (28). Tampa Bay added wide receiver Desean Jackson, tight end O.J. Howard and running back Jeremy McNichols to an offense that already featured wideout Mike Evans and running back Doug Martin.
The Buccaneers’ 2-17 season win total is 8 (Over minus-155) at Station Casinos.
