Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season in the 22nd of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Buccaneers went 5-11 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 6½ (Over minus 125).

