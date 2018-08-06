Sports Betting Spotlight videos kick off with LA Chargers

Pro football is back and so are the Sports Betting Spotlight videos on the NFL.
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey this week hosts the annual 32 NFL video previews in 32 days.
The videos, in which Dewey teams with handicapper Kelly Stewart, break down each NFL team. The series began Monday with a preview of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The AFC West and NFC West previews were filmed at the Wynn Las Vegas, where sports book director Johnny Avello joined the round table for his analysis.
Find all of the Sports Betting Spotlight videos at Reviewjournal.com/betting.
Here are the first eight videos. The other 24 teams will be announced later this week.
Monday: Los Angeles Chargers
Tuesday: Kansas City Chiefs
Wednesday: Denver Broncos
Thursday: Oakland Raiders
Friday: Los Angeles Rams
Saturday: San Francisco 49ers
Sunday: Seattle Seahawks
Aug. 13: Arizona Cardinals.