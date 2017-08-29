Sports Betting Spotlight: Washington Redskins 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Redskins’ season in the 19th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) bobbles a pass attempt in front of Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins throws to a receiver in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with teammates in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Redskins tight end Derek Carrier (89) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine warms up prior to a preseason NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Washington Redskins offensive line at the line scrimmage during a preseason NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor runs down field during a preseason NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Washington went 8-7-1 last season and was quite profitable for bettors as it finished 10-6 against the spread and had a 12-4 over-under mark.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was third in the league in passing yards, with 4,917, and had 25 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions. After losing wideouts DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, Cousins’ top targets this year will be receiver Terrelle Pryor and tight end Jordan Reed.

The Redskins’ 2017 season win total is 7.5.

