Sports Betting Spotlight: Washington Redskins season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Washington Redskins’ season in the 29th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden speaks at a news conference following a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Redskins went 7-9 last season and their 2018 win total is 7 (Under minus 140).

