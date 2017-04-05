Sports books adjust Masters odds on Dustin Johnson after he injures back

In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Dustin Johnson waves to the gallery after a birdie putt on the sixth hole during semifinal play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay, File/AP)

Las Vegas bookmakers adjusted the odds on Dustin Johnson to win the Masters after the world’s No. 1 golfer injured his lower back Wednesday when he fell on the stairs of his rental home in Augusta, Georgia.

The Westgate sports book moved Johnson from the 11-2 favorite to 7-1 odds, alongside co-favorites Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, and the William Hill sports book moved him from 6-1 to 7-1.

The Westgate closed all matchups and prop bets involving Johnson, while William Hill adjusted his matchup prices.

Johnson’s manager, David Winkle, said the golfer hopes to play Thursday. Johnson, who won his past three tournaments, is in the final group of the first round, scheduled to tee off at 11:03 a.m. PDT with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and PGA champion Jimmy Walker.

“No one really knows. He may show up tomorrow and be 100 percent or he may withdraw,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said.

More money and tickets are wagered on Johnson than any other golfer at the Westgate and William Hill, but both books will do well if he wins because of his short odds.

“We do good with Johnson, so I was hoping he would play and win,” Bogdanovich said. “Plus, I like him personally.”

While Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman kept Spieth and McIlroy at 7-1 odds after Johnson’s injury, he lowered the odds on the next tier of golfers — moving Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose from 20-1 to 15-1.

