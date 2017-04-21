Sports books post NFL Week 1 regular-season lines

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as interviewer Terry Bradshaw approaches after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The NFL announced its 2017 schedule Thursday, and Las Vegas sports books posted lines on each of the 16 Week 1 games shortly thereafter.

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots will kick off the season Sept. 7 as 7-point home favorites over the Chiefs. The Raiders will open on the road Sept. 10 against the Titans in a pick’em game.

Here are all the Week 1 lines:

