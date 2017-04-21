Sports books post NFL Week 1 regular-season lines

The NFL announced its 2017 schedule Thursday, and Las Vegas sports books posted lines on each of the 16 Week 1 games shortly thereafter.
The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots will kick off the season Sept. 7 as 7-point home favorites over the Chiefs. The Raiders will open on the road Sept. 10 against the Titans in a pick’em game.
Here are all the Week 1 lines:
More sports betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.