ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Betting

Sports books post NFL Week 1 regular-season lines

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2017 - 6:23 pm
 

The NFL announced its 2017 schedule Thursday, and Las Vegas sports books posted lines on each of the 16 Week 1 games shortly thereafter.

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots will kick off the season Sept. 7 as 7-point home favorites over the Chiefs. The Raiders will open on the road Sept. 10 against the Titans in a pick’em game.

Here are all the Week 1 lines:

More sports betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like