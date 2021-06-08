Sportsbook loses big on Golden Knights: ‘It’s been a bloodbath’

William Hill suffered six-figure losses in each of the Golden Knights’ home wins over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and Sunday. The Knights are +120 underdogs in Game 5.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after a shot for a score against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said the book suffered six-figure losses in each of the Golden Knights’ home wins over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and Sunday.

“They just pounded them in Games 3 and 4,” he said. “It’s been a bloodbath the last two games.”

The Knights are +120 underdogs to the Avalanche (-140) in Game 5 on Tuesday in Denver.

“They’ll bet the Golden Knights, for sure. The masses,” Bogdanovich said. “Why wouldn’t they? You’re getting a plus price, and they dominated three of the four games.”

The Knights also are +120 to win the series over Colorado (-140).

“They’ve still got to win in Denver, which isn’t an easy chore,” Bogdanovich said. “But they’ve sure got the momentum.”

